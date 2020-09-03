Good News: Man Gives His Sweater To A Helpless Dog, Video Wins Netizens’ Hearts

In a heartwarming video that has surfaced on the internet, a man is seen taking off his sweater to cover the dog at a bus stop. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video has been deemed as ‘an act of kindness’ by the netizens. In the caption, Nanda makes a remark by saying that people who have less are the ones that are the most giving. He claimed that the man has a ‘heart of gold’.

The 50 seconds short video clip shows a dog curled up at a bus stop. Seeing the helpless dog, the man comes close to him and starts patting him. As the video progresses, we see the man lovingly putting his sweater vest on the dog. Towards the end of the video, the man is again seen patting the dog.

Those who have the least are always the ones that give the most....



This man with a heart of gold saw a sweet lost pup all curled up in a bus stop. Immediately took off his vest and lovingly put it to help him stay warm. Shared💕 pic.twitter.com/uxZNwXO894 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 3, 2020

Uploaded on September 3, the video has managed to gather almost 6K views. Tweeples are also sharing the video with their pwn caption. One person wrote, "That is something everyone should do, animals indeed are the most precious creatures to be loved unconditionally". The video has garnered 98 comments and 824 likes.

Netizens all hearts

The point to be noted is that the pup responded well......if we humans don't do justice to animals we are collectively criminals — The Monk (@newmon_k) September 3, 2020

Very few people are born with kindness n compassion.May god blessings always be with you through out your life — Succorine Pereira (@SuccorineP) September 3, 2020

Very heart touching! ❤ — Susanna George (@Susanna65117741) September 3, 2020

So motivational. — Babunand Gupta (@Babunand) September 3, 2020

Goes to show that there are some humans left on this Earth. https://t.co/f0Y2mn3Jaj — N Seth (@NWendeeps) September 3, 2020

Such a noble gesture 👌👍💖 https://t.co/dWl9bevqte — G.R. Venkatagiri 🇮🇳 (@VENKATAGIRIGR) September 3, 2020

Heart warming!



Those who have the least are always the ones that give the most.... https://t.co/6ZZpHyPnoB — Gowrishankar (@Gowrishankar005) September 3, 2020

In another incident, a 10 years old boy from Ohio, named Brady Snakovsky raised over $315,000 for providing bulletproof vests to protect service dogs. Reports suggest that when Brandy was 8 years old he watched a show where he noticed that a police dog was not wearing a vest. For him, this was a problem that required attention and this is what inspired him to help the needy dogs. According to the reports, Brady started a fundraiser on GoFundMe. The fundraiser aimed at providing bulletproof vests to military and police dogs and ensure their safety. The fundraiser helped Brady to provide vests to various dogs as the reports suggest that he gave vests to 257 dogs across 23 states in Canada as well as in Afghanistan. The authorities thanked Brandy for ensuring the safety of their dogs. Also, many dog handlers reached out to him through his website.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

