New York: 2 killed, 14 injured following mass shooting in Rochester

Two people were killed and 14 sustained gun wounds after a mass shooting broke out in New York. According to ABC news, the shooting had begun around 12: 25 am (ET) on September 18. As per the police, the incident took place at a backyard party being held in the Rochester area in the city.

Elaborating about the incident at a press conference, Rochester interim Police Chief Mark Simmons said that it was "truly a tragedy of epic proportions. Sixteen victims is unheard of," he added. As per the report by authorities, the shooting took place in the Pennsylvania Avenue and multiple distress calls were received by the officers.

Life threateninig injuries

As per the preliminary report by the local police, one deceased victim is a female aged 18-22 and the other is a male, also aged 18-22. The rest 14 surviving victims, all of whom were immediately rushed to the hospital, have suffered life-threatening injuries. As of now, the names of the victims have not been released by the authorities.

Hearing at least 12 people shot and 2 dead at the scene of a mass shooting in Rochester, New York. Possibly no relation to protests. pic.twitter.com/QIMrn2rUDt — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 19, 2020

Simmons further said that an investigation into the case was on and the police was currently interrogating witnesses to find out what triggered the shooting. He also said that police saw more than 100 people running in panic when they first arrived at the scene adding that there was no previous complaint on the prohibited large social gathering. While, the city of Rochester has been under massive protests, Simmons denied any link between the shooting and the demonstrations.

(Representative image/ Pixabay)