Man impersonating 'giant rat' on New York subway amuses internet | Watch

With face covering becoming an absolute necessity, people have not only been using the standard mask but a variety of other “fancy suits” to safeguard themselves from COVID-19. One such individual was often seen at New York City subway stations catching trains in his rat avatar. Fondly called ‘Buddy the rat’, the ‘human rodent’ is frequently seen entertaining co-passengers with his antiques.

The man behind the mask

While his videos have a huge fan following on social media platforms, Jonathan Lyon is an artist with a career in theatre. Recently, a video of Lyon, in his casual rat suit surfaced and is doing rounds of the internet. In the clip, he could be seen entering a subway train while walking on four legs.

With his long nose and tail, he looks around before jumping on an empty seat. However, what is surprising is that no one of the passengers seem surprised or bothered by his presence, indicating that it was a routine sight for them.

Oh NYC is dead? Explain this

Shared by a user called Alison William on Twitter, 22-second clip has racked up over 44 million views since shared. In addendum, the post has been flooded with a bandwagon of comments including from former American basketball player Rex Chapman." That's New Yorkers. Nothing phases them and you don't make eye contact on the subway.

Even with rats,” wrote a user. While another added, Only in NYC would a human dressed up as a large rat in a business suit scamper onto a subway train and no one bats an eyelid.” Stuart Little has to pay bills that NYC rent is high,” another user joked comparing him to Stuart Little.

At least he's wearing a mask

Is this a normal thing? The people walking by aren't even giving it a second look

Nigga knows it’s just another day in ny 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jl70cknw7k — m🌗🌓nalisa (@Bweezybreezy3) November 14, 2020

