This Clip Of A Tiny Water Buffalo Calf Chasing an Elephant Is Making Twitter Philosophical

A video of an elephant trying to sidestep an attack by a water buffalo calf is going viral on Twitter, and proves why the largest land mammal is also called 'gentle giant'.

The video was shared by Twitter account Nature is Lit (@NaturelsLit) with a caption, "Elephant has no clue what to do when it gets charged by a baby water buffalo."

Elephant has no clue what to do when it gets charged by a baby water buffalo pic.twitter.com/kxCJRdjAYM — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) March 4, 2020

The video features the calf charging towards the elephant. In a seventeen second video, the elephant first carefully tries to step back, and then scurries for cover.

During the entire video, the mother buffalo is running behind her calf to protect her from any unwanted incident. Eventually, the elephant manages to break free of the chase and strides away.

The video has garnered more than 86.4K views and 7.2K likes. It has created a stir among Twitterati and made them share some hilarious and funny comments.

Twitterati React:

water buffalo mom: "no kiddos, dont disturb Mr. Elephant!! Sorry Mr., you know sometimes a child can be out of control"



Elephant: "Its okay, just take care of him carefully" — Adhi (@Lihatorang) March 4, 2020

When somebody's kid is acting up at the grocery store before their mom can scoop them up 😂 — Joshua Fletcher (@joshuafletchor) March 4, 2020

Mom buffalo is running cautiously behind saying: No baby, you can't mess with them!!



☺️ — djmm1962 (@djmm1962) March 4, 2020

The dignity of strength is in its restraint. — Charles Njoroge. (@CharlesNjoro) March 4, 2020

Loving elephant knows about family and doesn’t want to hurt another’s baby. Sweet gesture if you ask me. — Griffyn Redpath (@GriffynED) March 4, 2020

The undated video seems to be among the amazing things on the Internet, this time depicting the gentleness of the elephant and also the fearlessness of the calf.