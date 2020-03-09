Twitter Labels ‘manipulated Media’ For First Time On Clip Retweeted By Donald Trump

Twitter used its new “manipulated media” label on a video clip retweeted by US President Donald Trump that showed Joe Biden endorsing him for the 2020 presidential elections. The White House social media director Dan Scavino had shared a video on social media in which Biden, during a speech in Kansas City, can be heard saying, “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump.”

However, the clip was mischievously cut short where the Democratic front-runner had said, “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign so join us.”

Just in: Twitter applied its new manipulated media label for the first time to a deceptively edited video of Joe Biden. It was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino, and retweeted by the president. pic.twitter.com/PggcCwMNkx — Cat Zakrzewski (@Cat_Zakrzewski) March 8, 2020

Synthetic and manipulated media policy

Twitter implemented its new policy of labelling synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context. Under its synthetic and manipulated media policy, Twitter stated that it may apply a label to the content where it appears in the Twitter product and may also display a warning to people before they share or like the content. It can reduce the visibility of the content on Twitter and/or prevent it from being recommended.

“We may provide a link to additional explanations or clarifications, such as in a Twitter Moment or landing page,” said Twitter Inc.

The video has already garnered around six million views on Twitter and more than a million views on the Facebook account of Scavino. Twitter applied the label on March 8 but it was not visible when people searched for it or clicked on it.

Joe Biden’s fortunes have turned after the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday and have been able to mobilise the support of moderates. Ahead of the Super Tuesday, Biden got the endorsement from Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. He has also been able to get the backing of billionaire Mike Bloomberg who dropped out of the Democratic primary race after a dismal result on Super Tuesday.

