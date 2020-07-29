Australia: Man Roams In A Giant Bubble To Protect Himself From Coronavirus, Watch

A small video of a man from Belgrave is doing rounds on social media. The video went viral after one of her friends, Janine Rigby, shared it on social media. The man was seen wandering on the streets in a giant bubble ball to protect himself from the novel coronavirus.

'Bubble boy'

The video is uploaded by Janine Rigby on Facebook. It is captioned as, "Only in Belgrave. The man is singing, I’m the man in the bubble! Thank you to this man for making us smile. This was a Random Act of Kindness!". The viral video managed to gather 1.9K comments and 674 likes. Netizens reacted on the video in a large number. While some found the video hillarious, others said that the video made their day. Tons of people have tagged their friends in the comment section to make them see this man's bizarre move. Some reffered to him as a 'legend' while others called him 'the bubble boy'

People have been seen doing bizarre things to protect themselves from COVID-19. A similar instance happened back in March when a man in Italy was seen wearing a cardboard to practise social distancing. As per reports, the video of the man walking was shot in the Testaccio market in Rome and the man seems to be taking Italy's strict new rules very seriously. In the video, the man can also be seen holding a tool that is used for picking up litter. The man must be using it to browse items and pick up items as he walks through the market. After this, a similar incident happened in Shanghai where a father created a safety cabin for himself and his child to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

