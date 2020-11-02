Man Sets World Record For Throwing Most Paper Planes Into Watermelons In One Minute

Guinness World Records is a great opportunity for many to showcase their talent, however, some acts just leave people baffled. In one such clip, Junguk Lee from South Korea could be seen throwing paper planes at watermelons to create a world record. While the clip shared on Facebook testifies Lee’s aiming skills, it has also left many confused on the category which the act should be put in.

The little over three-minute-long video starts by showing Lee with multiple paper planes in his hand standing in front of watermelons. As the timer begins, he hurriedly starts throwing the pointed panes on the melons, perfectly piercing them. Although he misses a few, he is finally able to set the Guinness World Records of throwing the maximum number of paper planes in one minute.

'Most planes in a minute'

“Most paper aircraft were thrown into watermelons in one minute,” the Guinness World Records wrote about the video. It shows how South Korea’s Junguk Lee “perfected his powerful, piercing paper planes” to grab this title, it said.

Since shared, the video has created a stir on the internet, gathering more than 8.3 million views till now. Shocks! That dangerous paper made by him, he should be included in the Avengers,” wrote a Facebook user. “Too much speed and talent,” expressed another. “He can easily turn a paper into a weapon,” said a third. “Amazing,” wrote a fourth.

In a similar episode, a British man broke the Guinness World Records after he balanced a stack of 46 toilet paper rolls on his head for 10 seconds. The record was achieved by James "Jay" Rawlings, who also holds a number of records for balancing items on his chin, including a chainsaw, lawnmower, guitar, a chair, baseball bat, among other things. Jay posted a video of himself on Twitter balancing 46 toilet paper rolls as part of the Guinness World Records' weekly challenge.

