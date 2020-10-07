Texas Teen Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Legs; Says 'height Is A Gift'

A 17-year-old teenager from Texas named Maci Currin has been certified by Guinness World Records for breaking two records at once- world's longest legs (female) and the longest legs on a teenager. According to the reports by guinnessworldrecords.com, the teenagers’ legs stretch for almost a metre and a half in length. The official website says that her left leg measures 135.267 cm and her right leg measures 134.3 cm.

Read: Daredevil! 103-year-old Bags Guinness World Record For 'oldest Tandem Parachute Jump'

(Image Credits: Guinnessworldrecords.com)

(Image Credits: Guinnessworldrecords.com)

'World's longest legs' Record

Maci’s overall height is 6 ft 10 inches and her legs make up for 60 per cent of her height. According to the reports by guinnessworldrecords.com, Maci said, “I was never bullied for my legs... I was bullied because I was taller than everyone”. She added, “Around sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me and once I just stopped caring I wasn't affected by anything”. The teenager aims to join a college in the United Kingdom and set another record for being the world’s tallest professional model.

Read: UK Man Stacks 46 Toilet Rolls On Head, Sets Guinness World Record | WATCH

The teenager first realised that she had longer than average legs in the year 2018 when someone asked her if she wanted customised leggings that would perfectly fit her. Maci went after this record title with the aim of letting all tall people embrace their height. She said, “I hope that tall women can see that height is a gift and that you shouldn't be ashamed that you're tall - you should really embrace it”. And now since she has earned the title, she says, “don’t let anyone change your mind, just go for it”.

Read: Spectacular! Taj Mahal Made With 3 Lakh Matchsticks Breaks Guinness World Record

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess Who This Guinness World Record Holder Is?

(Image Credits: Youtube/@GuinnessWorldRecords)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.