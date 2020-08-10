Smriti Irani's relatable 2020 meme wins internet, netizens laud 'iconic sense of humour'

Gloomed by the course of 2020 like hundreds of others, Union minister Smriti Irani on August 10 took to social media to share a meme of the devastating year. Irani, who is known to connect with her followers through memes, quotes and other things, has yet again found a huge population of people commenting 'so relatable' on her latest post. The meme, which is now viral, shows Irani’s as she frustrates over something.

Shared on Instagram, the hilarious meme features a collage of her photographs from a parliament session. The post which shows her draped in a navy blue saree, highlights Irani’s rib-tickling yet relatable expressions. Watch it here:

'Wittiest politician ever'

Since shared, the post has got thumbs up from not only commoners but celebrities alike who have flooded the post with comments. Since shared, the mem has also racked up 66,023 kikes. Meanwhile, lauding the minister, a user wrote, “I have never seen any minister of such an iconic sense of humour “ while another added, “You are the wittiest politician!. “ yet another comment read, “love your sense of humour, mam."

In addition to all funny posts, Irani also keeps on sharing inspiration quotes time and again. In a series of posts recently, the union minister shared three powerful quotes which aimed at motivating people to strive and thrive in their lives. The first quote read, “you were given this life because you are strong enough to live it”. Meanwhile, in the second quote, Irani asked people to scream and cry but not to give up. She used the third story to encourage users to develop new habits saying that habits created to survive will no longer to be useful to thrive.

