Video: Man's Plea To Rename Boneless Chicken Wings Citing 'logical' Reasons Wins Internet

An American man’s passionate plea to get 'boneless chicken wings’ renamed is now winning hearts on the internet. A video of the plea made by Ander Christensen, a resident of Lincoln City, Oregon surfaced on the internet recently and show him arguing why ‘boneless chicken wings’ is misnamed. Citing the need for "teaching children good things” man could be seen arguing why the word boneless is redundant in the name.

Posted on Twitter by a user named 'Ethan Rowley', the two-minute video shows Christensen presenting his argument to Lincoln city officials. He starts by saying that the city has casually been ignoring a “problem” that was so out of control that “children were throwing around names and words without knowing their actual meaning. Pretty vehement about the issue, Christensen then goes to say that he visits “nice restaurants” where people throw “bad words” for the food items.

Things then take an emotional turn after man asserts that the name ‘boneless chicken’ should be removed from people’s hearts and menus. He then goes on to touts reason for the changes. He then starts by saying that nothing about the “bonesless chicken wings ” comes from wing of the chicken, thereby, adding that that people go on pretending that wings of a breasts are its wings.

'Nobody orders boneless tacos or sandwiches'

Citing another reason he says, boneless chicken wings are by default boneless and people should stop mentioning “boneless” every time they talk about it. He supports his stance by saying that people don’t go ordering “boneless sandwiches” or “boneless tacos”. His arguments also take a moral tinch when he says “we need to raise out children better” . Elaborating on it, Christensen says that there was a need to teach the that wings of a chicken come from a chicken and need to have bones in it.

Don’t want to get too political here ... but he has a point. #SaucyNugs #KeepLNKWeird pic.twitter.com/uFgpyTRAAV — Ethan Rowley (@e10rowley) September 2, 2020

Concluding his petition he says, “I proposed that we rename this” while dishing an out a few new names for the dish. “Buffalo-style chicken tenders”, “saucy nugs”, or even “trash”, he says. His plea is now being racking great support from netizens, however, there are few who've pointed out that he was emotional, humorous but factually incorrect.

He has a point and it's wrong, boneless wings are wings 😤 — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) September 2, 2020

I don’t know why that guy wrote down his speech. He should have just gone up to the podium and winged it! — Greg Bergeron (@AggieGreg06) September 2, 2020

Mildly humorous but a waste of everybody's time. I'm sure Lincoln NE has bigger fish to fry, no pun intended. — Mike the Wolverine Football Guy (@mikethewolveri1) September 2, 2020

I came for the comments and you all delivered. Anxiety gone. Thanks for the laugh. I needed this. pic.twitter.com/UsV7rkn6hz — NpowerD (@woodssre) September 3, 2020

His talking points make more sense than the current occupant of the White House. — 🏳️‍🌈David Kent 🏡🏳️‍🌈 (@BayAreaWolf_) September 2, 2020

