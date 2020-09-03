Zomato India Takes A Jibe On PUBG Fans, Asks If They're Missing 'chicken Dinner'

The Indian government on September 2 banned fan-favourite PUBG along with 117 other China-based apps. Taking a jibe on the fans, Zomato India posted a tweet asking them if they were missing “chicken dinner” already. The tongue in cheek tweet by Zomato immediately caught everybody's attention and has been doing rounds of the internet.

In the tweet, which was posted just after the announcement, the food delivery giant asked users if they were missing chicken dinner already. The term ‘chicken dinner’ is well-known to those who play PUBG. It is a prize in the banned game that one gets after achieving the first position.

RT if you're missing chicken dinner already — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) September 2, 2020

Netizens clap back

Since shared, the tweet has captured everybody's attention racking up over 1.5 thousand likes, over 450 retweets and a bandwagon of comments. While a lot of users have taken the opportunity to dish out hilarious memes, another few have trolled Zomato writing that they were ordering 'chicken' from its rival Swiggy.

If I'll retweet it..then will you deliver chicken dinner to me.? — Manmohan Tiwari (@LaddooKe_bhaiya) September 2, 2020

Just had in the afternoon at hotel Niyaz pic.twitter.com/5lnl1wAFmZ — vinay kadalagi (@vinaykadalagi) September 2, 2020

Don’t worry we have Swiggy 😜 — Indian (@neha13648905) September 2, 2020

India bans Chinese apps

As India made a strategic move on September 2 by imposing a ban on additional 118 Chinese apps amid the new flare-up with the communist neighbour, aggrieved China has reacted to the ban saying that the move violates legal interests of Chinese investors and service providers. The Chinese commerce ministry said China is 'seriously concerned' and resolutely opposes the app ban.

The Centre on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese apps in view of the fresh border standoff with China in Ladakh between the Armies of two South Asian powers. The latest app ban included the much-used gaming app PUBG among others. Earlier on June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular apps such as TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and Bigo Live. The Centre maintained that the Chinese apps were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The earlier ban came in the light of the standoff with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh. The government then banned 47 more Chinese apps that were the clones and variants of the ones banned earlier, followed by the latest ban of 118 apps.

