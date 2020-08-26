PUBG Mobile: Be YouNick To Host 'India's Most Expensive Chicken Dinner' Ft. Sc0ut & Mortal

YouTuber Be YouNick will be hosting a one-game PUBG MOBILE tournament that will have a massive prize pool of ₹10,00,000. Dubbed as 'India's most expensive chicken dinner,' the match will feature two of India's biggest PUBG MOBILE players, Naman 'Mortal' Mathur and Tammany 'Sc0ut OP' Singh and one of the most popular travel vlogger of the country, Mumbiker Nikhil.

Massive PUBG MOBILE match announced

Nikunj Lotia, known for his comic skits on his YouTube channel, Be YouNick (BYN), made the announcement on Tuesday on his second YT channel, Be YouNick Vlogs. Only a single match will be played, where players will be rewarded for their kills and not much for their placements. Each player could take home a ₹10,000 instant cash prize for every kill they register during the game. Combined for 100 players, a total of ₹10 lacs will be up for grabs. Sc0ut, Mortal and Mumbiker Nikhil will be teaming up with Be YouNick during the match.

Also Read | Mortal Creates History, Becomes 1st Player From India To Be Nominated For Esports Awards

The tournament will be open for everyone to join through registration. However, not much details about the match have been revealed, as of now. BYN will be revealing more information in the coming days through his Be YouNick Vlogs YT channel.

Be YouNick is one of India's most popular YouTubers, having over 3.8 million subscribers. His vlog channel, so far, has around 123,000 subscribers. The number is likely to get a massive jump, considering the nature of his massive announcement.

Meanwhile, the leader of one of India's most popular PUBG MOBILE teams, SouL Mortal is the country's leading streamer. His YouTube channel has 5.89 million subscribers. Earlier this year, Mortal made history after he became the first Indian to be nominated for the Esports Awards. He has been nominated in the 'Streamer of the Year' category at Esports Awards 2020, which will take place later this year.

Also Read | PES 2021 Front Cover To Feature Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Together For First Time

Sc0ut is equally popular on YouTube and currently has 2.78 million subscribers. Tanmay Singh, known for his impressive long-range sprays, recently teamed up Dr Disrespect for a streaming session of PUBG. The nearly five-hour-long session clocked in an impressive 2.7 million views.

Mumbiker Nikhil aka Nikhil Sharma is India's leading vlogger. He is over 3.33 million subscribers on YouTube and 1 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020: Complete Format And Registration Details

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero To Keep Massive $2 Million Prize Pool

(Image Credits: Be YouNick YouTube Channel)