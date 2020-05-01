Video: Manipur Girl's Rendition Of Neil Young's 'Heart Of Gold' Breaks Internet

An adorable video of a young girl from the Indian state of Manipur is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The girl named S Horyaowon Pheirei can be seen singing a song by Neil Young during a function in her village in Ukhrul district. The video of Pheirei is doing rounds on social media with people praising her amazing singing skills and her confidence to perform in front of a large audience at such a tender age. In the video, Pheirei can be seen performing Neil Young's 'Heart of Gold' and not just that, she sang the song with an amazing guitar performance as the audience cheered.

The video was shared on Facebook by a page called OK North East and it has since received over 45,000 views and 3,000 likes. OK North East shared the video with a caption that read, "We bet this is the best thing you have heard today! A little girl from Manipur is singing Neil Young's 'Heart of Gold'. She is S Horyaowon Pheirei from Kachai Village, Ukhrul District, Manipur." The post is attracting a lot of reactions as one user commented, 'She's got an amazing, powerful voice. Love the vibrato too... she's amazing!!"

Neil Young is a Canadian-born singer and songwriter and has won several awards, including Grammy and Juno awards. Young was born on November 12, 1945, in Toronto, Ontario, and is acclaimed for his songs such as Harvest Moon and The Painter. Heart of Gold was released as the first single from his album Harvest in 1972. His song Heart of Gold reached number one on the BillBoard 100 charts.

