Uttar Pradesh: Man Travels 100 Km On Bicycle To Get Married Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world, people are confined inside the four walls of their homes. However, even in this time of crisis there are many inspiring and weird stories coming into the light. Recently, a man from Uttar Pradesh travelled 100 kilometres on his bicycle to get married. According to reports, Kalku Prajapati, a resident of Pauthiya village in Hamirpur district travelled 100 km to Puniya village in Mahoba district to tie the knot with Rinki.

Kalku reportedly started his journey on April 27 and reached his destination the same day. Kalku got married to Rinki on April 28 at the Baba Dhyanidas Ashram and pedalled his way back home the same day, but with extra weight as he was carrying his newly-wed wife on the backseat. Kalku while talking to the press said that there were no 'baratis' as police did not allow anyone else to accompany him. Kalku said that his friends advised him to go alone and to not postpone his wedding. Kalku further added that even though he was exhausted by covering the long-distance, he was happy to bring his bride home.

Coronavirus in India

The coronavirus lockdown in India began on March 25 for a 21 day period, which was later extended for another two-weeks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, until May 3. The positivity rate and doubling rate in India have remained relatively low compared to other major countries in the world. According to data by worldometer, India recorded over 33,000 cases so far with 1,079 deaths. The recovery rate in India stands at 23 per cent as of April 28. The virus outbreak has infected 3.23 million people globally and has killed over 2,28,500 so far.

(Image Credit: ANI)

