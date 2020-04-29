Kiren Rijiju Shares Picture Of Monkeys Practicing Social Distancing Amid COVID-19

Kiren Rijuju shared a picture on April 28 showing the perfect example of social distancing being practiced by a group of monkeys in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Kiren Rijuju shared a picture on April 28 showing the perfect example of social distancing being practiced by a group of monkeys. In the picture, a man can be seen feeding monkeys who are sitting in a row of two displaying social distancing at its best amid the coronavirus lockdown. The picture was reportedly taken in Bhalukpong near the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The picture has received over 8,100 likes since it was shared on Twitter last night. Netizens have flooded Rijiju's timeline with comments appreciating the amazing understanding the monkeys have. People are lauding the animals for teaching human beings a lesson in social distancing. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged people to follow social distancing in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. 

Reactions

(Image Credit: @KirenRijiju/Twitter)

