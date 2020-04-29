Kiren Rijiju Shares Picture Of Monkeys Practicing Social Distancing Amid COVID-19

Union Minister Kiren Rijuju shared a picture on April 28 showing the perfect example of social distancing being practiced by a group of monkeys. In the picture, a man can be seen feeding monkeys who are sitting in a row of two displaying social distancing at its best amid the coronavirus lockdown. The picture was reportedly taken in Bhalukpong near the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Read: Good News: Boy Raises Rs 2.5 Lakh On WhatsApp To Provide Hand Sanitizer To Cops In Delhi

The picture has received over 8,100 likes since it was shared on Twitter last night. Netizens have flooded Rijiju's timeline with comments appreciating the amazing understanding the monkeys have. People are lauding the animals for teaching human beings a lesson in social distancing. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged people to follow social distancing in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

A perfect #SocialDistancing seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along Assam-Arunachal boundary. If we observe carefully, animals can teach us many vital lessons that we may have missed in the haste of our normal daily lives.

(Picture taken by Arup Kalita, Tezpur) pic.twitter.com/5iIr8SELUz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 28, 2020

Read: Video Of Endangered Golden Monkey Couple Hugging Each Other Breaks Internet

Reactions

A lesson to be learnt. We say humans are best living beings, but we are not. From this amazing picture one can judge who is the best , We or they? Thank you Sir for showing this very important picture. Thanks to Mr. Kalita for clicking this timely photograph. — Kalyan Boruah (@KalyanBoruah11) April 29, 2020

Thanks for posting Sir, there is no better example than this, people have to learn from monkey 🐒🙏 — Neetesh Dwivedi - #BJP4India (@iNeeteshDwivedi) April 28, 2020

Sir great lesson for Social Distancing

Great and respect 🙏🏻❤️ — प्रांजल अवस्थी (राष्ट्रभक्त) (@Pranjal35986136) April 28, 2020

Animals also understand the imp of social distancing bur we so called brainy creatures don't understand this simple thing — Sanyukta Vaishampayan Datar (@Sanyukta35) April 28, 2020

Read: Hawaii Mayor Entertains Bored People With Experiments And Card Tricks Amid Lockdown

Read: UK Man Has Been Tattooing Himself Every Day Since Lockdown Began, See Pics

(Image Credit: @KirenRijiju/Twitter)