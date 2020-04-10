COVID-19 Lockdown: Marvel Offers Free One-month Access To Some Of Its Best Comics

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel has decided to help people stay indoors and fight the virus by allowing free access to some of its best comics. According to reports, Marvel has recently announced that it will be giving one month’s free access to some of its most popular titles through its Marvel Unlimited subscription service.

According to the Marvel website, some of the titles that will be free for readers for a limited time will be Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America and Captain Marvel, as well as many others. According to the website, fans of Marvel who are social distancing and stuck in their homes due to the coronavirus lockdown will be able to escape into the Marvel Universe and also get a chance to revisit some of their favourite stories.

As per reports, these will be completely free for the duration of the offer period. The offer period started on April 2 and is scheduled to go on till May 4.

How does one exactly download and avail these free comics? In order to access these free comics, fans will have to download or update to the latest version of Marvel Unlimited app on iOS or Android devices. After downloading and/or updating the app one only needs to press the ‘Free Comics’ button on the home screen. Fans will not have to give any payment information or sign up for any trials

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 95,813 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,607,912 people. Out of the total infections, 357,180 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

