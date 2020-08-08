Video: Meerkat Plays Pinching Prank On Capybara, Netizens Say 'babies Will Be Babies'

A prank video featuring capybara and meerkats has gone viral on social media. The video depicts the very famous ‘pinching prank’. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video has been captioned as “Pinching prank in humans is genetic. Meerkat pranks on Capybara…”.

'Pinch and run challenge'

The 8 seconds long video features two capybaras chilling on their own. After a few seconds, a meerkat is seen running towards one of them to poke the capybara. Completely unaware of this act, the capybara trembles and turns away to look at the meerkat. In the end of the video, the camera pan towards the tree, under which we can see two meerkats.

Pinching prank in humans is genetic😎



Meerkat pranks on Capybara..... pic.twitter.com/iL1xFLVhMm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 7, 2020

Uploaded on August 7, the video has 9.7K views and has managed to gather 1.2K likes and 180 Retweets and comments. While few think that the meerkats are troublesome, others call them as their favourite beings. People have also retweeted the video with their own captions.

My favourite character — ನಿಲಾಂಜನ್ ನಿಶಾಂತ್ (@shanth_kumar9) August 7, 2020

Babies will be babies 😂😂 — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) August 7, 2020

Oh my even animals 😅😅 https://t.co/NC1MKP5ct2 — prem (@prembdk) August 7, 2020

But what's cute is how the other capybara twitches when this one is nudged 🤗 — Aayatekshana (@Aayatekshana) August 7, 2020

Few days back another video featuring meerkats went viral. The 59-second video was shot in a desert-like area. It showed how a gang of meerkats approach the cobra. This was after the cobra hissed at the gang. Soon after this, the cobra was seen making an attempt to attack the meerkats, to which one meerkat fought back. The battle continued for a while till the cobra accepted its defeat. The video ends when the cobra is seen moving away from the gang as the meerkats stand patiently staring at the cobra. It was captioned as, “Meerkat gang vs cobra. Amusing stand off....”.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

