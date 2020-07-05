Elephant Family Enjoys Their ‘lunch Time’, Video Melts Hearts

In an incredible moment, three ‘gentle giants’ were filmed enjoying their ‘lunchtime’ near Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Shared by IAS Officer Supriya Sahu on July 4, the short-clip features two adult tuskers and a baby elephant eating grass and enjoying their meal. Sahu informed that she came across the elephant family while returning from work.

In the clip, one can see the adult tuskers flapping their ears swinging their trunk while enjoying the fresh green grass. The baby elephants, on the other hand, can be seen standing behind the two ‘giants’ and peacefully enjoying its meal. Watch the ‘awestruck’ video below:

Netizens ‘awestruck’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 31,000 times. The post even damaged to receive more than 2,000 likes and several comments. While one internet user wrote, “No doubt, gentle giant of wildlife,” others said, “There is a need to learn from animals in human life, no worries, no stress”. One Twitter user even joked and said, “It isn’t very funny to be chased by an adolescent male tusker”.

Unless provoked ,or if any very young calf is in the herd they are never agressive. — DrRajanDeoraoWalawalkar (@RajanWalawalkar) July 4, 2020

Lunch time — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) July 4, 2020

So cute family — C R MAGESH PHD🇮🇳 (@crmagesh) July 5, 2020

They look happy to be posing... :)) — LCA TEJAS (INDIA) ‏‏ایل سی اے تیجس (@Leopard212) July 4, 2020

Picturesque — K S Krishnamurthy (@KSKrishnamurth6) July 4, 2020

