Elephant Calf Struggles To Cross Barrier, Netizens Call For Better Wildlife Projects

A ‘heart wrenching’ video of an elephant calf struggling to cross over a barrier on the road has promoted a discussion on the importance of a suitable mitigation measure for the wildlife. Shared on Twitter by ‘WildLense’ on July 3, the video shows an adult tusker helping the little one get over the concrete barrier while it struggled to climb it. In the caption, the internet user informed that the incident was captured by a lorry driver Nilambur corridor in Kerala.

This is one more Heart Wrenching video Elephants are crossing Gudalur - Nilambur road near Nilambur corridor. Video was taken by a lorry driver@PMOIndia @moefcc your little effort by creating underpass can help them. @susantananda3 @dipika_bajpai @ParveenKaswan#wildlense pic.twitter.com/EubnS9XXMW — WildLense® (@WildLense_India) July 3, 2020

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 27,000 times. The clip has been circulating on various social media platforms and highlighting the need for a wild-life friendly project which is suitable ‘doorway’ for the tiny animals.

A video from Kerala (shared on WhatsApp) that shows why our infrastructure should be constructed with utmost thought and concern for wildlife.



Appreciate the kindness of the truck drivers who waited till the elephants passed and didn’t add more to their anxiety. pic.twitter.com/BBGyh6ts68 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 3, 2020

Netizens call it ‘shocking’

One internet user called it ‘shocking’ and wrote, “As a human, we are destroying every right of speechless animals”. He further tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to look into the matter and “create corridors for seamless movement of animals”. Another user said, “we ensure our human safety first by the construction of barriers and like we forget to think of these precious ones (actually we intrude in their paths and take it for granted)”.

I completely agree with you. Live and let live, be compassionate to other living beings on earth is what we need to learn. Not only future developments, even current infrastructure need to be modified to be eco friendly. — Rajesh Seth (@rsethca) July 3, 2020

I literally felt it. The more we're insatiable for development, the more we'll fall apart from nature. Jungles are imperative for survival of all. — Ashish Ranga | Zoologist (@IamAshishRanga) July 3, 2020

A mother's care ❤️ and well managed by truck drivers as the elephant didn't get panic. Infrastructure too needs to be looked into it. — 🇮🇳 Captain Tsubasa 🇮🇳 (@cpt_t88) July 3, 2020

Wildlife authorities must insist on mandatory development of eco bridges on highways/infra that fragments key animal corridors as part of environmental clearance, a first of its kind project was proposed in Telangana for Tiger crossings few years ago. Don’t know it’s status now. — Anurag (@speedmachine09) July 3, 2020

What an unnecessary struggle they had to go through just because of us... animals got the worst of human development 😪 we won't be forgiven by almighty i m sure — Pallavi Sharma (@Pallavi_3) July 3, 2020

