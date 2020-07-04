Last Updated:

Elephant Calf Struggles To Cross Barrier, Netizens Call For Better Wildlife Projects

A video of an elephant calf struggling to cross over a barrier has promoted a discussion on the importance of a suitable mitigation measure for wildlife.

Elephant

A ‘heart wrenching’ video of an elephant calf struggling to cross over a barrier on the road has promoted a discussion on the importance of a suitable mitigation measure for the wildlife. Shared on Twitter by ‘WildLense’ on July 3, the video shows an adult tusker helping the little one get over the concrete barrier while it struggled to climb it. In the caption, the internet user informed that the incident was captured by a lorry driver Nilambur corridor in Kerala.  

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 27,000 times. The clip has been circulating on various social media platforms and highlighting the need for a wild-life friendly project which is suitable ‘doorway’ for the tiny animals. 

Netizens call it ‘shocking’ 

One internet user called it ‘shocking’ and wrote, “As a human, we are destroying every right of speechless animals”. He further tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to look into the matter and “create corridors for seamless movement of animals”. Another user said, “we ensure our human safety first by the construction of barriers and like we forget to think of these precious ones (actually we intrude in their paths and take it for granted)”. 

