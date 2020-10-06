'Memory Haven': Ireland Teens Develop App To Help Dementia Patients; Here's How It Works

Three teenagers from Ireland have developed an app called 'Memory Haven' to help people suffering from dementia, a syndrome that affects memory, thinking process, and the ability to perform everyday tasks. The app recently beat over 1,500 other applications to win a prestigious international technology competition. According to BBC, the app has been developed by Nigerian-Irish teens Rachael Akano, 16, Margaret Akano, 17, and Joy Njekewe, 17.

Read: ICMR Develops Equine-based 'antisera' Method To Treat COVID-19 As Recovery Surges

What does the app do?

The app, which is not yet available on any of the app stores, can perform various tasks, including health checks. The app has reminder alerts that allow users to set tasks for the day or what tasks they want to assign to their carers. It also has a photo wallet and facial recognition feature that allows patients to identify family members and carers. Memory Haven comes with an in-built memory game that allows users to improve their cognitive ability by putting their memory to test. It has a call button that can place a direct call to family members and carers.

Read: Researcher Develops New Chronology For Moons Of Saturn

The app has a section where users can add their contact details and address in case they forget their way back home. The app also has the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) information, an European Union law on data protection and online privacy in the region. The target audience for Memory Haven is mostly people above the age of 65.

Read: Danish Studio Develops AR Goggles To Provide Snapchat Filter Experience In Realtime

The three teenagers decided to make an app to help dementia sufferers after their mentor, Evelyn Nomayo lost her mother to the medical condition. The all-girls team won the World Summit 2020 Technovation. The girls hope to launch their app in the Americas and Europe in the future and then expanding it further east.

Read: IIT Kanpur Team Develops Super Activated N-95 Mask Based On Odourless Technology



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.