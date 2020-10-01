ICMR Develops Equine-based 'antisera' Method To Treat COVID-19 As Recovery Surges

In a significant development, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), on Thursday, announced that the apex body and Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited have developed highly purified antisera (raised in animals) for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19. In a series of tweets, ICMR said that such measures had been used to treat Rabies, Hepatitis B, Vaccinia virus, Tetanus, Botulism, and Diphtheria. This method of treatment is in addition to plasma therapy - whose efficacy keeps changing from person to person.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 63 lakhs; active cases drop to 9,40,705

ICMR: Antisera-based COVID treatment

(1/4) ICMR and Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad have developed highly purified antisera (raised in animals) for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19. — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) October 1, 2020

One in 15 people aged 10 and above estimated to be exposed to SARS-CoV2 by Aug: ICMR sero survey

ICMR's 2nd serosurvey

One in 15 individuals aged 10 years and above were estimated to be exposed to SARS-CoV2 by August 2020, showing that a considerable population is still susceptible to COVID-19, according to the ICMR's second serosurvey findings released on Tuesday. Presenting the nationwide serosurvey at a press briefing, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said 6.6 percent of the 29,082 people (aged 10 and above) surveyed from August 17 to September 22 showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19 and 7.1 percent of the adult population (aged 18 and above) also showed evidence of past exposure to it. He also said that lockdown, containment, and behavioral change at the population level have effectively checked spread.

Urban slums (15.6 per cent) and non-slum (8.2 per cent) areas had higher SARS-COV2 infection prevalence than that in rural areas (4.4 per cent), he said quoting the second sero-survey. The second sero-survey was conducted in the same 700 villages and wards from 70 districts from 21 states which were covered during the first survey. The first sero-survey of May 2020 revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73 per cent.

Unlock 5 guidelines: Cinemas to open with 50% capacity, states to decide on schools

India's Unlock 5

Relaxing restrictions further, the Centre allowed the functioning of cinema halls, theaters, and multiplexes with upto 50% of their seating capacity from October 15 under 'Unlock 5'. Apart from cinemas, Business to business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming pools for the training of sportspersons, entertainment parks, and similar places will also be permitted to open. The Centre has allowed states/UTs to decide on reopening of schools and allow beyond 100 people in congregations. India's COVID tally stands at 63,12,584 of which 9,40,705 are active while 52,73,201 people have recovered with 98,678 fatalities.

