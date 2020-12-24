Merry Christmas Eve Eve Meme: What Is The Meme About And Where Did It Come From?

One of the most popular trends during the Christmas week is the “Merry Christmas eve eve meme” that does the rounds on social media. The popular meme is often sent two days prior to Christmas and one day prior to Christmas eve. Thus the name “Christmas eve eve”. The meme template is actually a snippet taken from the popular series FRIENDS which aired in 1995. The Merry Christmas eve eve meme was born when one of the characters named Phoebe greets her friends sitting at the coffee shop.

What is the Merry Christmas eve eve meme

The official FRIENDS page has also shared the popular snippet just in time amid all the Christmas festivities. The short snippet shared by the Instagram account saw the group of friends casually hanging out at a coffee shop when Phoebe enters in to wish her friends a happy Merry Christmas eve eve. The particular scene is from season two of Friends, episode nine titled “The One with Phoebe’s Dad”. The entire episode focuses on Phoebe searching for her lost father and thus sets a perfect family vibe. The FRIENDS television series has been airing a number of such Christmas themed episodes all throughout its run. The only two seasons which did not have a Christmas episode were seasons one and ten. Besides that, all of the seasons throughout the FRIENDS show have included at least one Christmas episode.

How many Christmas episodes of Friends are there?

The One with Phoebe's Dad (S2/E9)

The One Where Rachel Quits (S3/E10)

The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie (S4/E10)

The One with the Inappropriate Sister (S5/E10)

The One with the Routine (S6/E10)

The One with All the Candy (S7/E9)

The One with the Holiday Armadillo (S7/E10)

The One with the Creepy Holiday Card (S8/E11)

The One with Christmas in Tulsa (S9/E10)

Thus the Merry Christmas eve eve meme has gotten popular and does the rounds of the internet when fans begin to wish each other two days prior to Christmas. The hilarious greeting has no inclination or base towards the actual festival and is something rather quirky and innovative. Fans of the sitcom often pass the greeting as a way to remember the show and to reminisce the quirky nature of Phoebe Buffay as a character.

