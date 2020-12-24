Christmas 2020: When Do Christmas Elves Go Back To The North Pole?

Christmas is here and it is time to say goodbye to elves on your shelves. The children are delighted to have the elves keeping an eye on them, but it is time for them to return to Father Christmas. They will be ready to fly back to their home in Northpole. It is time to know when do elves go back to the north pole. Read further ahead to know more details:

When do elves go back to the north pole?

Elves make an appearance at the start of December. According to elfontheshelf.com, November 24 to December 1 is Scout Elf Return Week. During this week, elves leave the North Pole to visit their adoptive family and spend some time with them. They stay through the holidays and prepare their bags to leave for the North Pole on Christmas Eve, according to traditions. On December 24, Christmas elves leave their adoptive families and travel back with Father Christmas. They return so that they can help Santa Claus prepare a bag of gifts for the families.

Conditions for Elves to stay little longer

According to elfontheshelf.com, some families want their Scout Elves to stay a little longer and for that, there are certain conditions. The most popular elf can stay longer with the family and some can be granted permission to finish up Christmas duties. Some kids write a letter to Santa Claus asking him for permission to let Christmas elves stay a little longer. On the other hand, some parents want the elves to stay to keep an eye on their children so that they are well-behaved. Another condition is that if the elves arrive a little later than usual, then they are allowed to stay back before they fly back to the North Pole.

Elf on the shelf tradition

It is a holiday tradition for young kids where families buy and adopt the elves. Christmas elves stay throughout the holidays to keep an eye on the children and do mischievous tasks to see if the kids notice them and correct their behaviour. They arrive from the North pole to their adoptive families during the end of November and start of December. They return on Christmas Eve to help Santa Claus and report to him about children's behaviour.

