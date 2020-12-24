Christmas 2020 - History, Significance Behind The Celebrations

The Christmas 2020 celebrations have already begun with a number of activities. Despite the current pandemic condition, people across the world have been trying to get the most out of this festive season. Thus, here is a look at the festival of Christmas along with its significance and history.

Christmas 2020: Significance, History and why do we celebrate Christmas?

Why do we celebrate Christmas?

Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ. To celebrate this joyous occasion, people around the world celebrate the festival and come together with their loved ones. The streets are decorated with bright lights. The houses are filled with decorations bearing red and gold, red and white, red and green accents. People celebrate companionship and togetherness through this festival. A number of people choose to celebrate the festival with their loved ones by paying them a visit and taking part in all the Christmas festivities. The sweets and the carol singing stay as one of the biggest Christmas highlights. The crib decorations and the tree decorations too add to the Christmas fun. Families and friends come together to take part in setting up and creating unique decorations for the “crib” or tree. Coming together fills one with a sense of community, and hence people from all walks of life eagerly take part in all the festive fun associated with Christmas. The customary gift-giving follows the season as well, which has been a huge rage for children throughout generations.

Christmas History

Biblically, Christmas began with the birth of Jesus centuries ago and thus the festival began and was widespread. In different parts of the world, Christmas has different histories with some simple variations. According to the History Channel, the Norse celebrate Christmas as recognition when the men come back after bringing huge logs of wood. The people would then rejoice and take part in the 12-day celebration. One of the most commonly believed stories of Christmas history is the birth of Jesus and therefore the festival is often associated with this biblical attribute.

Christmas significance

The significance of Christmas can be traced back to the mythological reason as to why people celebrate the festival. The birth of Jesus symbolised a spiritual truth of life and divinity. Jesus being the personification of divinity, the significance of this day has been associated with his birth. Biblically, it is believed that Jesus was born during a time when superstition, greed and hatred were at their peak. His birth began his journey into preaching and getting people out of their selfish ways. Thus as a day of immense significance, December 25 is celebrated as Christmas.

