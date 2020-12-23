Fortnite All Christmas Tree Locations: Know Where Are The Christmas Trees

Quick links:
Fortnite has entered Season 5 of Chapter 2, calling it Zero Point. The Season 4 Galactus Ending was left on a cliffhanger with Galactus being thumped into the Zero Point Dimension. Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point has a bounty hunter topic, where all the best bounty hunters from various universes have been called forward. Fortnite has added new challenges to the game for the players to gain some extra XP. Many players are asking about All Christmas Tree Locations in Fortnite.
Also read: Fortnite Black Panther: How To Get The Black Panther Skin In The Game
Also read: Fortnite Challenge: What Does Outlast Opponents Mean In The Game?
Fortnite has introduced a new event Snowdown Event Challenges. Players will be allotted these event-specific challenges to complete and earn a special reward. One of the challenges has the players asking where are the Christmas Trees in Fortnite. Players need to locate 5 Christmas trees in total and emote next to them to complete this event-specific challenge. Check out where are the Christmas trees in Fortnite below:
Fortnite Planes can be found at the Snowmando Outposts. The new Snowdown Event challenge will ask the players to visit Snowmando Outposts in the game to complete certain tasks and challenges for the event. The Snowdown event is the new winter event added by Epic to Fortnite.
This event will consist of seasonally themed challenges and bonus rewards for the players. Other than the challenges, players can also visit Snowmando Outposts if they wish to ride a plane on Fortnite Island. Check out all the Snowmando outpost locations in Fortnite below:
Also read: Fortnite Challenge: Know Where Are The Nutcracker Statues In The Game
Also read: Rocket League: Check Out How To Update The League Here