Fortnite All Christmas Tree Locations: Know Where Are The Christmas Trees

Fortnite has entered Season 5 of Chapter 2, calling it Zero Point. The Season 4 Galactus Ending was left on a cliffhanger with Galactus being thumped into the Zero Point Dimension. Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point has a bounty hunter topic, where all the best bounty hunters from various universes have been called forward. Fortnite has added new challenges to the game for the players to gain some extra XP. Many players are asking about All Christmas Tree Locations in Fortnite.

All Christmas Tree Locations in Fortnite

Fortnite has introduced a new event Snowdown Event Challenges. Players will be allotted these event-specific challenges to complete and earn a special reward. One of the challenges has the players asking where are the Christmas Trees in Fortnite. Players need to locate 5 Christmas trees in total and emote next to them to complete this event-specific challenge. Check out where are the Christmas trees in Fortnite below:

Salty Towers

Pleasant Park

Holly Hedges

Dirty Docks

At the North East Border of the Desert and Greenlands, Between Steamy Stacks and Colossal Coliseum

Fortnite Snowmando outpost locations

Fortnite Planes can be found at the Snowmando Outposts. The new Snowdown Event challenge will ask the players to visit Snowmando Outposts in the game to complete certain tasks and challenges for the event. The Snowdown event is the new winter event added by Epic to Fortnite.

This event will consist of seasonally themed challenges and bonus rewards for the players. Other than the challenges, players can also visit Snowmando Outposts if they wish to ride a plane on Fortnite Island. Check out all the Snowmando outpost locations in Fortnite below:

Snowmando outpost location 1 - Pleasant Park: To find the first outpost, go to the west of Pleasant Park.

Snowmando outpost location 2 - Holly Hedges: To find the second outpost, go to the south of Holly Hedges, just west of The Durrr Burger.

Snowmando outpost location 3 - Slurpy Swamp: To find the third outpost, go to the West of the Log Jam building northwest of Slurpy Swamp.

Snowmando outpost location 4 - Catty Corner: To find the fourth outpost, go to the south of Catty Corner, near the Weather Station. You will find it in the mountains.

Snowmando outpost location 5 - Steamy Stacks: To find the fifth outpost, go to the southeast of Steamy Stacks, across the river near the coast.

