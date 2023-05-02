Simple Vishwakarma
May 02 ,2023
Celebs lead Karl Lagerfeld tribute at Met Gala with camellia flower
Source: AP
With a triumphant white Valentino gown, Rihanna reclaimed the red carpet. Rihanna chose a lavish white outfit with big camellia flower all over it.
Source: Rihanna
Anne Hathaway chose a body-hugging Versace gown in white tweed. The strapless dress had seductive cuts on the torso, one of which extended into a leg slit.
Source: AP
The Thom Browne outfit worn by Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala featured a black-and-white patchwork jacket layered over a huge hoop skirt.
Source: AP
Kaitlyn Dever wore stunning custom red sequin Michael Kors dress.
Source: AP
Jennie wore a satin bustier dress from Lagerfeld's fall 1990 collection featuring camellia flowers.
Source: AP
Olivia arrived dressed in a stunning black and white gown decorated with lovely camellia blooms.
Source: @wme/instagram
Diddy wore an all-black attire as a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. The great artist had a big padded cape with black camellia all over it.
Source: @diddy/instagram
