Met Gala Challenge Rocks The Internet As People Recreate Their Favourite Looks; See Pics

Every year, the first Monday night of May is typically the host to one of the most fashionable and glamorous nights of the fashion industry. It is the day of the annual Met Gala.

Met Gala 2020 was expected to take place on May 4, 2020. Due to the current Coronavirus quarantine, the night has been postponed indefinitely. However, the Coronavirus quarantine does not seem to be a major hurdle for fashion enthusiasts. A lot of people are taking up the Met Gala challenge 2020 on social media. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Met Gala challenge 2020?

The cancellation of Met Gala has left fans heartbroken. Even though the mega event is cancelled, fans have taken to their social media to celebrate one of the biggest nights in the fashion industry. The major attraction in the event is the costumes.

Celebrities from all over the world dress up in most glamorous and sometimes odd Met Gala costumes for the event. In this challenge, people are recreating their favourite looks from the event till now and sharing them on their social media with the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge.

The outcomes of this Met Gala Challenge are hilarious and also stunning. This challenge is done by the people from their house as a lot of countries are in lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Every one of the looks is unique and impressive in their way. Since the challenge started, people have been flooding social media with their Met Gala Challenge looks.

Various celebrities like Mindy Kaling are also participating in the challenge. Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto’s look from last year’s Met Gala. Here are some of the best Met Gala costumes that are recreated by fashion enthusiasts from all over the world.

Met Gala Challenge pictures

my recreation of @ladygaga ‘s 2019 met gala look for the #MetGalaChallenge! (yes, all 4 of them) Made from pink bedsheets, a laundry bin, black photo backdrop, and other stuff from around the house!



feat. my dad as my umbrella assistant and my mom as the camerawoman! 💕 pic.twitter.com/zTgHoU6K6J — Shay 💕 (@crescentshaycos) May 3, 2020

@mindykaling @voguemagazine #MetGalaChallenge My favorite met gala look! Shoutout to my dad for lending me his rubber gloves and to my mom for that kundan necklace/crown. #MindyKaling #vogue pic.twitter.com/VQcJlAVZoc — Chandani Ramkishun (@chandani523) May 3, 2020

1. Hair is long enough to slick back with gel.

2. #MetGalaChallenge 3. How’s your #Quarantine going? pic.twitter.com/jEpVfu8nfw — Starr Solomon (@starr_solomon) May 2, 2020

In a less than surprising turn of events I have decided to participate in the #MetGalaChallenge pic.twitter.com/KlwVamsQNq — Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) May 2, 2020

