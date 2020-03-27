Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's 'Gyan Exchange' To Stay Healthy In Coronavirus Quarantine

In the current Coronavirus lockdown, many Bollywood stars have opted to work out at home as the gyms are closed. Some stars took to their social media to share their workout routine and motivate their fans to workout. Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput found a perfect way to stay healthy despite the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, Shahid and Mira joined their gym trainer for a virtual workout session. Now, Shahid and Mira are seen taking tips on how to stay healthy from their nutritionist over a video call.

Also Read | Mira Rajput Shares Blurred Moment With Shahid Kapoor; His Adorable Comment Steals Hearts

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to her Instagram to share a photo. In the picture, Shahid and Mira can be seen while on a call with her. She captioned the post as, “To eat what you get or to get what you eat. Conversations, laughs and gyan exchange in the days of social distancing with my darlings @shahidkapoor @mira.kapoor Take care my lovely people. Stay strong. Stay informed. Stay home.”

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Celebrates His 39th Birthday On The Sets Of 'Jersey' With Mira Rajput; Watch

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Injured While Shooting Jersey, Gets 13 Stitches; Mira Rajput Enroute Mohali

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are known for their love of fitness. They are using the technology to stay fit and take tips from their nutritionist about what to eat in these times. In the picture shared by Pooja Makhija, Shahid can be seen smiling on the left and his wife is seen in the other half of the picture.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Lifts His Wife Mira Rajput In His Arms In This Adorable Throwback Video

The couple is doing their bit to stay healthy in the Coronavirus lockdown. Shahid Kapoor had urged his fans to stay home after PM Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown. He is often seen engaging with his fans on his social media accounts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.