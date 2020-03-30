Kapil Sharma Says 'time Passes Quickly With A Baby' During Coronavirus Quarantine

Kapil Sharma seems to be gushing over his daughter since the time he has been in quarantine. The host and comedian shared that he has been home since the time his daughter was born in December. He also talked about his shoots, about the lockdown and his donation to the PM Relief Fund in an interview with a leading daily.

Kapil Sharma's quality time with his baby daughter

Kapil Sharma shared that he used to only go to shoots since the time he was blessed with a baby girl. He said that they are not shooting anymore, but staying at home does not feel different. Kapil talked about how he is glad that he could spend time with little Anayra and wife Ginni. He said that time passes quickly when you have a child at home. Kapil Sharma shared how he is spending the coronavirus lockdown days at home. He has been watching online content and is reading books that he had bought on airports often. He has also written a stand-up skit.

Speaking of COVID-19, the comedian revealed his happiness on how India has good control on the situation. He urged that people should strictly follow the rules and claimed that they are unaware of the gravity of the situation of coronavirus in India. Sharma also spoke about other countries and said that Indians should learn from their mistakes.

Kapil claimed that he had not heard the chirping of birds for a long time and also heard a Koyal as well as spotted a sparrow. He said, "Kudrat detox kar rahi hai. We have developed a lot but also in that race we took nature for granted". This has given him hope that people will be taking nature and its preservation seriously.

Kapil Sharma has donated Rs. 50 lakhs to the PM relief fund. He also shared that he came to know that the Telugu stars Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan had done the same so he also wanted to do his part. He sent out a tweet and urged his fans to do their bit as well. The actor-comedian shared that daily wage workers need help. Kapil shared that he is working with an NGO that helps with the stars and people in the vicinity as well.

Source: Kapil Sharma Instagram

