Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos Makes Bold Fitness Claim Amidst Coronavirus Quarantine

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is still going strong despite nearing his mid-30s. The 34-year-old centre-back is still the first choice defender for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos has kept the warrior spirit alive inside him throughout his glorious career. He is merciless for oppositions and is considered to still be at the peak of his career.

Sergio Ramos is confident about his longevity in the game as he insists that he is in better shape than ever, even before the coronavirus quarantine began. In an interview with Real Madrid TV, Sergio Ramos talked about his fitness after spending more than a month off the pitch.

Coronavirus Spain: Sergio Ramos is staying in shape

Coronavirus Spain: Real Madrid ace talks about fitness

Sergio Ramos, in an interview with Real Madrid TV, stated “I think I’m in better shape than before the quarantine, we gave so much importance to this situation that after losing our training routine in Valdebebas and also the games, we focused so much on our diet, our rest and obviously the individual work. I’m in better condition now than I usually am during the middle of the season because then you are playing once every three days and you don’t have time to work, you only rest. I’m stronger."

Coronavirus Spain: Real Madrid's skipper has uploaded plenty of workout videos on his Instagram handle

Coronavirus Quarantine: Real Madrid's skipper is ready to get back in the game

The Real Madrid captain added that everyone was aware that the Ccronavirus quarantine is going to last long but the end of the tunnel can be seen now. Sergio Ramos said that every Real Madrid player is relaxing for now so that they don't come back with too many injury issues. Sergio Ramos and Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric recently had a brief chat with each on Instagram live. The duo talked about their fitness routine during the lockdown.

LaLiga return

The most probable options at the moment for league returning are 28-29 May, 6-7 June and 28-29 June as per recent reports in Europe.

