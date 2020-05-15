Mexico: Men Chase And Capture Tiger On Streets, Watch Video

A rare footage of three men running after an escaped tiger and throwing a lasso to capture it has left the social media users speechless. The video was filmed in Mexico which shows three men chasing a big cat which appears to have been escaped from an enclosure and decided to explore the outdoors. Meanwhile, one of the men wearing a white coyboy hat is seen holding a lasso, which is a loop of rope used to catch cattle. Followed by the men, a white van is seen driving down the road.

Men manage to capture the tiger

As soon as the van helps the three men to corner the tiger, one of them uses a foldable chair to block the tiger's way and prevent it from further running down the streets. The man with the rope then somehow manages to catch hold of the tiger. According to the reports, the incident took place in Jalisco and the 20 second video was captured by a motorist who was passing by the area. The video was shared on Twitter and has managed to garner 6086 views at the time of filing the copy. Netizens have left no chance to react to the bizarre footage.

I thought that was a cow. It’s a friggin tiger. pic.twitter.com/a6d1TAxVtG — jamie (@gnuman1979) May 15, 2020

I want to know the next move for the man that lassoed the tiger — Jay (@thatdude_Jay) May 14, 2020

Damn. Went to catch a tiger with a folding chair and a rope 😂🤣😂 — Kimbo (@TheMetalRaven) May 15, 2020

Yeah, we’ve never been accused of being the brightest ppl on earth 😂 — #Juan Contreras (@1juan_con3ras) May 15, 2020

They caught it. Can’t argue with that 😂🤣😂 — Kimbo (@TheMetalRaven) May 15, 2020

Must have been a domesticated Mexican tiger :-) — Malay Thakershi (@mthakershi) May 15, 2020

