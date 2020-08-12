World elephant day: Here are 5 videos that show how intelligent and loving they are

World Elephant Day is an annual celebration dedicated to perseverance and protection of the world’s elephant population. The occasion, which is marked on August 12, aims to bring attention to urgent plights of Asian and African tuskers. The day also holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, who consider elephants the ‘cultural heritage’ of the country.

India houses around 30,000 elephants, who are spread across an area of 65,000 square km. In addendum, the country protects over 60 per cent of the species global Asian population. With #WorldElephantDay trending, netizens flooded the internet with elephant videos. Here are the top five which prove how adorable, loving and intelligent elephants really are.

‘Food Struggles’

The video shows a giant tusker, named Kabini making her way through the dried parts of the Bamboo to get to the juicy part of the plant. The clip shows her gently lifting the direr bamboo, only to dig in deeper for a tastier meal.

Here's a beautiful scene where this massive Tusker in #Kabini makes his way through dry bamboo to get to the juicy part of the plant.



Let's celebrate the gentle giants on the #WorldElephantDay 2020.#ToeholdPhotoTravel pic.twitter.com/CZOAy3OrUx — Jayanth Sharma (@Jayanth_Sharma) August 12, 2020

‘Finding joy’

The video shows two exuberant elephant calves chasing a butterfly. Shared on Twitter, the short clip shows both the orphaned calves-Edie and Mweya, running in a grass field finding joy in little thins.

Eco and Mwitu are full of beans, their trunks flying in every direction! They are the calves of Edie and Mweya, two orphaned #elephants we successfully rescued, raised & reintegrated after they lost their own mothers at a young age: https://t.co/AwYU3jIFms#WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/ckOxRWdTDC — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 11, 2020

‘Together forever’

The enthralling video clip shows a group of 50 elephants running together. The clip which was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows the giant herd moving ahead like a storm while also taking care of their young ones.

Running to be part of world elephants day celebrations😎



With 50 elephants estimated to be vulnerable to poaching every day, say no to ivory for this majestic giants to roam forever.. pic.twitter.com/JHt0rZwGkk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 12, 2020

‘First encounter’

The heartwarming video shows a baby elephant's first encounter with a human jeep or vehicle. The video, which urges people to give the freedom that the species deserve, shows the baby rolling on the ground right after touching the vehicle.

Funny. Baby #elephant coming to grips with meeting humans & vehicle maybe for the 1st time. So delightful to enjoy them alive & free rather than hunted, enslaved or trapped among concrete walls. Let's give the ultra intelligent #elephants the rights they deserve. 🎬Arnab Dey. pic.twitter.com/uuWVfHNrSL — Juliana (@juliana_monty) August 3, 2020

‘Family bond’

The clip which perfectly depicts the family bond amongst the species. Shared on Twitter, the clip shows mother and aunts saving a baby elephant from drifting away in the current of a river.

