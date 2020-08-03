Video Of Elephant And Leopard Goes Viral Leaving Netizens Completely Stunned

Elephant videos have become a new trend on social media. On August 3, Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda posted a similar video. The video shows a leopard watching an elephant complete his meal.

The 'majestic' creature

The 26-second short video clip features an elephant who is feeding himself from a tree very comfortingly. While he is feeding himself, we can see a leopard glaring at him keenly. The leopard is seen sitting on a rock. The video is captioned as, “Everyone loves watching the majestic elephants”. According to reports, the video has been shot at a sanctuary. It has manage to gather 1.9K likes and 218 Retweets and comments.

Everyone loves watching the majestic elephants😊 pic.twitter.com/d5bRXwW8p4 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 3, 2020

The video has left the netizens stunned. While few are curious as to how the leopard is sitting so patiently and putting up their questions, others are praising the elephant and calling him 'majestic'. Few people are just in complete awe and are enjoying watching the 'majestic' creature.

How majestic is this Elephant.. it has not even bothered to look at Cheetah.. a formidable predator .. — A S Krishna (@askrshn18) August 3, 2020

It's always a treat to watch the gentle giant. Even the leopard is enjoying the view. — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) August 3, 2020

I think it's more like Cheetah is scared. — Nafis Ahmed (@reluctantmuslim) August 3, 2020

He seems to be in a trance , totally mesmerized by the gajraj — Alka Singh (@missmetanoia6) August 3, 2020

Wow superb — Sukanta Kumar Das (@Sukanta56964321) August 3, 2020

As it showed in Jungle Book, everybody should lower the head and give respect 🙏🏻 — C O N F U J I T (@SurajitTweet) August 3, 2020

This is not the first time that an elephant video has gone viral on social media. Few days back, a video showing an elephant hugging a rhinoceros went viral. The video begins when the elephant lifts its trunk and then quickly wraps it around the rhinoceros’ body. The rhinoceros is extremely carefree and is busy feeding himself while the elephant slowly brings his trunk from the back of his body to the front.

Not only this but recently the video of a baby elephant who is learning to graze also went viral on social media. Uploaded on Reid Park Zoo’s official Facebook page, the video shows how baby elephant Penzi is yet to learn how to use her trunk. The video starts when the elephant digs her face into the grass and then shakes her head. She is trying to do a little something with her trunk as well. However, at the end of the video she manages to use her trunk and then savagely exits the frame. The video has garnered 15,000 views and 1,100 reactions.

