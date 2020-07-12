Milk Stealing Cat Interrupts Online Church Service, Netizens Chuckle At Feline's Mischief

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches have closed down and instead opted to live stream their service. It was during one of these live streams that a cat, that lives on the premises of Canterbury Dean, can be seen jumping onto a table near the priest and drinking milk by dipping its paws into the glass.

'Canterbury Tails'

During the morning prayers, the cat that has been identified as Tiger decided to drop in and hop on the chair beside the Dean of Canterbury before ultimately jumping on to the table and them having some milk by dipping its paws in the glass. After the Dean spotted the cat, he gently strokes the animal and apologised to the viewers while adding that they had a surprise guest joining them. Take a look at the video below:

Netizens loved the adorable cat video and took to Twitter comment on the incident. Take a look at some of the comments below.

That cute cat is paw-dipping the milk 😂😂 — Pat Nixon (@nixon_pat) July 6, 2020

Cats need God too (& milk) — LELIA (@Lady_Bozarth) July 10, 2020

Read: High-tech Litter Box Leaves Cats And Netizens Confused; Watch Video

Read: Justin Bieber Loves Cats And These Posts Are Proof; See Pics

Looks great - more tea ☕️ vicar? — Clive parnell (@Parney) July 6, 2020

I wonder if that cat got its full quota of milk for the day! — అనిల్ | Anil K (@anilreddy12001) July 8, 2020

Hissing cat taught a hilarious lesson

In another recent viral video that is making rounds on social media, a cat parent was seen singing an opera to his hissing feline companion. The 11-second video was uploaded on Twitter on July 7 and has been viewed over 2 million times and showered with thousands of likes. The caption on the post took a tongue in cheek jib at the purring animal, referring to that the cat having learned its lesson about hissing.

The video begins with the man picking up the cat which instantly hisses on seeing the camera. The cat owner then starts singing an opera in a loud voice. Upon hearing the dramatic song, the cat seems to be going through a range of emotions that is hilariously visible on its face. Take a look at the video below:

(Image Twitter/@No1Cathedral)

Read: Singapore: Cats Maintain Social Distancing, Netizens Says 'cats Can Do What Humans Can't'

Read: WHO Confirms 'cats Are Susceptible To Coronavirus', Says Poultry, Pigs Not Affected

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.