Justin Bieber Loves Cats And These Posts Are Proof; See Pics

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are quite fond of cats and their social media is proof of the same. They have two kittens Sushi and Tuna. He has also created an official Instagram page for both of them, which has now been verified. Justin Bieber shares some of his cats’ most adorable on their social media page and the posts manage to garner thousands of likes, views and hundreds of comments from their fans. So, we have compiled Tuna and Sushi’s best pictures and videos that you must check out. Take a look.

When Sushi decided to run away

A couple of months ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin lost their cat Sushi. After searching extensively for a few days, they lost hope. However, around three weeks later, the Canadian pop-star received great news. He shared a picture of Sushi and wrote about the incident. He revealed how she ran away a month back.

But the duo received a random call which revealed that their pet cat was safe and sound. American television chef and author Sandra Lee found Sushi, fed her three cans of tuna and milk, before calling on the number mentioned on her collar. Justin Bieber, on receiving her, wrote how skinny and sad Sushi looked. However, she finally came home after travelling miles away from home.

Cat dad for life

Every now and then, Justin Bieber shares videos of his furry friends while playing with them. In one of the videos, a kitty is licking her paws and look adorable. Meanwhile, Bieber captured the other one chasing a toy on the floor.

When kittens rest on Hailey Baldwin's head

Sushi and Tuna do not leave Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin alone. They leave no stone unturned in finding a moment to cuddle with the couple. In a picture, a kitten is resting on Bieber’s wife’s head and looking immensely beautiful.

Sometimes they scare them

With eyes beautiful as buttons, Tuna and Sushi look quite mischievous. Additionally, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin add fun elements to make their interesting days better. Take a look at the video in which they scared their pets out of nowhere.

