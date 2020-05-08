TikTok Puzzle Challenges Users To Find Missing Pound, Netizens Baffled

From brainteasers to DIY’s internet users are finding ways to keep themselves occupied and busy amid coronavirus lockdown which has been spreading rapidly across the globe. Recently, a TikTok video has also resurfaced online and left netizens scratching their heads in confusion. The video has challenged the viewers to solve the puzzle of the missing pound while also splitting the bill equally between three people.

In the video, one can see the TikTok user trying to solve the brainteaser himself. He can also be heard saying, “Okay someone explain this to me because I just don’t get it”. further, he goes on to talk about the riddle and explains that three friends go out to a restaurant where their bill amounts to 25 pounds.

In order to split the bill equally, each person pays 10 pounds and when the waiter returns with their change, he keeps 2 pounds for himself and returns one pound to each person. Further explaining, the TikTok user said that now since each person received one pound back, it means they effectively paid nine pounds each. This means, together the three friends paid 27 pounds.

‘Too much math’

However, he goes on to explain, that 27 pounds plus 2 pounds equal to 29 pounds. He then asks TikTok users to explain where the missing pound went. The video shared on the social media platform has left netizens confused. The caption of the post reads, “Riddle”, while the video also has text written on it which read, “Can you solve it?”.

The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and has left netizens in total confusion. One TikTok user wrote, “Too much math for me”. Another said, “I don’t get it”.

Meanwhile, according to a report, the riddle is an example of the informal fallacy, which means the error lies in the reasoning. Assuming the total bill to be 27 pounds, including the waiter’s tip, each friend gets a pound back. Since 27 added to 3 equals 30, the missing pound is not really missing after all.

