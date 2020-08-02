105-year-old Afghan Woman With Alzheimer's Beats COVID-19 In Noida's Sharda Hospital

In an inspiring case of combating COVID-19, a 105-year-old woman of Afghanistan origin has recovered from COVID-19 in Noida's Sharda Hospital. The Afghan woman, identified as Rabia Ahmed, was admitted on July 16 in a deteriorating condition with symptoms of fever and breathlessness, after which she spent a week on the ventilator.

She was brought to Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 centre, after being tested positive at another private hospital in Noida. However, with prompt treatment, she recovered within a fortnight with her reports coming negative on Thursday and she was discharged thereafter, ahead of Eid.

"When the patient was brought, she had a fever, severe breathlessness and pneumonia. She was also suffering from Alzheimer's. She was unable to identify any relatives also when she was admitted here," Dr Ashutosh Niranjan, the medical superintendent of Sharda Hospital, said.

"She had urinal infection and her ECG was also abnormal. The patient was in a critical state and immediately shifted on ventilator support. She was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)," Niranjan added.

"Now her condition is much better. She is also eating properly. She was discharged from the hospital on Friday after the report of her COVID-19 test done on Thursday came negative," the senior doctor said.

Rabia is a resident of France. She, along with her husband, had migrated from Afghanistan to France. However, her husband passed away 60 years ago and she stayed in the country with her son, a garment business owner. She came to India in 2019 to spend time with her grandchildren who reside in Noida but got stuck due to COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions on international travel.

Happy with his grandmother's recovery, Ahmad Fawad who came to receive her back from the hospital on Friday said, "Before Bakrid, the hospital has given my family a gift for a lifetime." She was seemingly infected through her grand son Zuhaib Ahmadi who was diagnosed with COVID last month. He runs the popular Afghan Darbar and Mazhaar restaurants in Lajpat Nagar.

The hospital staff also presented flowers to the 105-year-old woman as she left the hospital defeating coronavirus after a 15-day fight. Gautam Buddh Nagar's additional chief medical officer VK Singh and additional District Magistrate Diwakar Singh, who were present during her discharge, gave her gifts, Hospital Spokesperson Ajit Kumar said.

(Inputs and representative image from PTI)

