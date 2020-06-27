Mischievous Baby Elephant Moves Only When Pushed By Mother, Watch Amusing Video

An adorable video clip showing a baby elephant walking 'mischievously' is now doing rounds of the internet. Shared by Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 16-second video shows the young elephant moving forward only after being “egged by the mother”. The video captioned “cute baby walk” has captured everybody's attention, garnering over 700 likes, since shared.

The short clip starts by showing an elephant calf marching forward with his mother following him on sandy terrain. As the clip progresses, one could see, the mischievous calf moving a few feet and then stopping, prompting his mother to push him further. The calf again moves for a few metre and stops, once again prompting his mother to propel him forward with her trunk. The clip finally ends by showing the baby running forward, all in joy.

Chaal chaal chaal mere haathi..



A young calf, few days old moves on egged by the mother.

'Gentle touch of motherhood'

The adorable clip has left everybody awestruck and has been viewed 3.8 thousand times since share. Ther short video has also elicited a bandwidth of comments from people with much showing love on the “adorable” baby elephant. One user wrote, “Kid elephants are so cute”, another lauded the mother saying, it was a “gentle touch of motherhood”.

In a similar incident, a humorous footage of a cheeky elephant calf who sneak attacks his pal near a watering hole has the internet in stitches. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the nearly 13-second clip portrays two elephant calves standing beside the watering hole, gazing, when suddenly, the notorious of the two quietly sneaks behind the other and pushes him into the water with his trunk. The other elephant calf is caught off guard as he is propelled into the stream with his tail in the air. Internet poured a slew of laughter emoticons and hilarious reactions on the clip that is now being circulated widely.

