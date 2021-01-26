Miscreants Snatch Order From Swiggy Delivery Boy; Customer Asks "Is This Normal In Noida?"

In a strange incident, a Swiggy delivery had to cancel the order of a customer in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after unknown miscreants allegedly snatched the food packet from him. The customer care of Swiggy later apologized to the customer and informed her that the delivery boy was also thrashed by the miscreants.

The incident came to light after the customer named Chayanika Das took to Twitter and asked if snatching is a common practice in Noida. She also shared a screenshot of the text received from Swiggy customer care.

😂😂😂 snatched by others. Yeh Noida mei yeh sab hota hai? pic.twitter.com/uwBRCzGhuX — Chayanika Das (@daschayanikaa) January 23, 2021

The text read, “I’m sorry that we couldn’t deliver your order as the order was snatched by some others. I understand that this might be upsetting. I’ll go ahead and cancel this order for you. Request you to place a fresh order from any other restaurant.”

The post soon became viral and Twitterati posted several hilarious comments ever since the incident surfaced on the internet. Here are some of the funny reactions by netizens over the incident.

😁 The riders command over English language seems astonishing — Sameer Phal (@HereticGoan) January 24, 2021

Happens everywhere. Criminals know they have cash and are easy to spot with their Swiggy/Zomato jackets... hence easy targets for mugging. — Sujay (@sujaychoubey) January 24, 2021

Ye Noida/Ghaziabad me hi hota hai — Akarsh (@AkarshSatija) January 24, 2021

Delhi waale Noida se order kyun mangwa rahe hain ?? — The Roar (@RagingPhoneix) January 23, 2021

मेरे साथ तो swiggy पर ऐसा हुआ कि पालक पनीर का order ले लिया , और फिर फ़ोन करके बोला शाही पनीर है । मैंने कहा ठीक है । जब डिब्बा आया तो देखा उस पर zomato की packing थी । दिल्ली में रहता हूँ । 😀😀 — Neeraj Kumar (@neerajkumar700) January 25, 2021

