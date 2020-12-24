Swiggy Reveals Most-ordered Dish In 2020 With One Order Every One Second; Can You Guess?

2020 is coming to an end and for most of the world, it has definitely been one of the worst years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But for Biryani, 2020 has been just like any other year as it kept the crown of being India's favourite dish once again. According to Swiggy's 5th StatEATstics Annual Report, Biryani is the most loved food of 2020 as it was ordered more than once every second in some form.

Read: Swiggy's Tweet On 'Bhakt Education' Irks Netizens; Users Uninstall App & Seek Refunds

According to the report, other dishes that followed on the list of most-ordered food of 2020 are Masala Dosa at number 2, Paneer Butter Masala at number 3, Chicken Fried Rice at number 4, and Mutton Biryani at number 5, yet another Biryani on the list, and again a non-veg one. According to Swiggy, Chicken Biryani was ordered over 6 times more frequently than Veg. Biryani. The food delivery app said that over 3 lakh new customers made their Swiggy debut with Chicken Biryani.

Read: Swiggy Takes Funny Dig At Trump With 'veg Biryani' Jibe After He Falsely Claims Victory

Other food items Indians loved in 2020

Meanwhile, the top five cities in 2020 according to Swiggy are Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. The top-five desserts during the festive season in November were Choco Lava, Gulab Jamun, Butterscotch Mousse cake, Rasmalai, and Brownie. Swiggy delivered 6,56,174 birthday cakes post-lockdown.

Read: Swiggy Gives 'foodie Twist' To Periodic Table, Says 'you Know It By Heart'

According to Swiggy, home orders recorded a rise during the lockdown with nine times as many home orders than work orders as opposed to just five times in January and February, before the offices shut due to COVID-19 concerns. Swiggy said that at least 1.1 million orders of chai and coffee were made right after the lunch during the COVID-19 lockdown. While lakhs of Indians were waiting to be reunited with their local chaat vendor during the lockdown, Swiggy delivered 2,40,088 pani puri orders from restaurants.

Read: Cruise Chef Sets Up Biryani Stall After Losing Job Amid Pandemic, Netizens Are Inspired



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.