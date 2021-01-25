Bernie Sanders Meme Fever Takes Over India With Some Hilarious Photoshops, Take A Look

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders was "just sitting", trying to keep warm and get a grasp of what was happening around him when a photographer clicked his picture and posted it online. Not even once had the 89-year-old imagined that his picture would break the internet becoming fodder for memes worldwide. From the Hollywood and Bollywood movies to historic monument complexes, anime covers, musical concerts, public lounges, iconic art pieces, people left no stone unturned in photoshopping Sanders in all possible situations.

The viral trend did not slow down even in India, where people superimposed the viral picture everywhere including popular Netflix movies to Goa beach parties. One user even went to the extent of placing the American lawmakers alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on the iconic bench from Chennai Express. Joining the fun was Kerela Tourism which took the opportunity to photoshop Bernie amidst its beautiful hills.

I had to do it. pic.twitter.com/QjI8IPcTFY — Mariellen Ward (@Breathedreamgo) January 22, 2021

Dude is chilling out in Yercaud Tamil Nadu. Lol https://t.co/flWNEU8I6m pic.twitter.com/AbGF2mshqv — Aniruddha Brahmarayar (@CauveryRiver) January 21, 2021

Sander's iconic pose

The picture showed the Vermont senator perched solitary, adhering to social distancing in a cross-legged posture in the likeliness of a tired uncle at a bar, donning a Burton coat, mask, handmade mittens and a scowl. In the aftermath, Sanders had admitted to having seen all the memes circulating online. He has also used the opportunity to raise charity for the needy.

Speaking to CNN affiliate WCAX, he said that has now launched a campaign store that is selling sweatshirts featuring his popular meme photo for a fundraiser. The proceeds from the donations would be allocated for ‘Meals on Wheels’ programs in Sander’s home state of Vermont which would provide food stamps for old age, vulnerable senior citizens on a low wage. Priced $45, the sweatshirt made in the US and union printed, with Sander’s popular mittens meme emblazoned on it is currently selling with ‘overwhelming demand’, according to the website.

