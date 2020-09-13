Missing African cat reunited with owners, netizens wish him 'a good life'

A 40-pound African serval cat was recently reunited with its owners after missing for a week. The news of its reappearance was shared by Merrimack police department on Facebook. In the post, the department wrote that it was trapped near its home and is currently in "good health”

As per the police department, Spartacus, who is a 4-year-old serval cat, initially went mission on Spetmenr 9. ''He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers,“ they wrote about the cat which is legally owned and permitted through Fish and Game. The cat who spent a few days in the wild, has been reunited with its owner, Dean King King, who police posted on Facebook on Friday. The animal has been returned to its owner, Dean King, who previously told The Associated Press that Spartacus had run away after getting spooked by the family dog.

The news of reunion has left the internet overjoyed with the post racking up over 5.3 thousand posts. Showing concern, a user wrote, “Was it in heat? I lived with a Serval, once, it escaped and returned pregnant. Servals win every fight they’re in, they are barely domesticated, so only a bobcat would scare a NH Serval. Incredible beasts” while another joked, “Wow i don't think anyone will try to steal him.” Another comment read, “Still not home as a few minutes ago. Join Bring Spartacus home for updates from the owner”.

Miraculous survival

In another tale of miraculous survival, a pet cat lived off eating spiders after getting trapped inside a container. Monty, the 12-year-old feline was reportedly locked inside a container for nearly two months. But, he did not give up and sustained himself by eating spiders and licking condensation off the walls of the container, UK based Metro reported.

