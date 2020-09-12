Netflix Shares Snippet From Famous Bollywood Films Indicating Where People Are 'mentally'

With the COVID-19 pandemic currently raging havoc across the world, Netflix shared a post indicating where people would really want to be right now if not confined inside their homes as a precautionary measure. Netflix took to Instagram on September 11 sharing snips from three famous Bollywood films with travel as their theme. The video-streaming platform shared stills from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Tamasha, and Dil Chahta Hai, with a caption that read, "Mentally we are here".

'Spain, Corsica or Goa?'

The post, since shared a day ago, has garnered more than 1,34,000 likes and has been flooded with thousands of comments. One user asked, "Where do you wanna be right now? Spain, Corsica, or Goa?" Another user jokingly wrote, "we are mentally there and physically in the office." One individual praised Netflix's digital marketing team for sharing such a hilarious post as he wrote, "Please let me know who handles marketing of @netflix_in. You guys are hilarious."

Meanwhile, Netflix was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons as it mired itself into a controversy with the release of the trailer of a French film Cuties. Critics have accused the streaming giant of sexualising young children and demanded the platform be boycotted for the greater good. Netflix, however, recently defended the film Cuties saying it is a social commentary against the sexualisation of young children. It also encouraged people to watch the film and be the judges of it themselves.

