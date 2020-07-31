How To Kill Spiders In Grounded? Easy Tricks To Defeat Spiders In The Game

Obsidian's Grounded is now available for all the players in The Early Access of the game and Xbox Game Preview. Many players around the world have already begun playing the game. However, one of the hardest parts, as noted by many players while playing the game, is to survive the creatures that attack them, especially the spiders. The game has presented some of the greatest challenges and the insects in the game are capable of killing the entire squad or party of players in one flow. Spiders in the game are considered to be one of the most difficult enemies in Grounded. This is the reason why players are trying to find out how to kill spiders in Grounded. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

How to kill spiders in Grounded?

Spiders in Grounded have an enormous amount of health and speed that cannot be matched by the characters players use in the game. These dangerous creatures have to be killed in a single match because you cannot run away from them as they are faster than you. This is the major reason why killing spiders in Grounded in considered to be one of the most challenging tasks in the game. Nevertheless, killing these creatures is easier in a group than alone. But, you can do it on both types. However, if you are stuck in this loop for defeating spiders in the game, here is a simple Grounded guide on how to kill these creatures.

Preparation to kill spiders in Grounded game

At first, prepare yourself for the fight. You must know that spiders cannot be defeated at a close range so you need enough bows and arrows to attack them. The Sprig Bow can be crafted using 3 Sprigs, 4 Gnat Fuzz, and 2 Woven Fibers. To prepare arrows, players will have to collect supplies to create arrows which would require 2 Mite Fuzz and 5 Thistle Needles.

Where to find spiders in Grounded game?

Once you are ready with you bows and arrows, you will then have to proceed to the Oak Tree. The Oak Tree can be found in the north area of the map. The area is filled spiders everywhere, so be prepared for a fight.

How to kill spiders in Grounded Solo?

To the spiders in a solo Grounded game, you must choose your fighting ground wisely where you can keep your distance from the spiders and fight them more carefully.

Draw the attention of the spider, keep your distance, be around rocks and use the terrain to your advantage.

Keep firing your arrows on the spider while maintaining the distance and using rocks to deviate the spider from rushing.

This trick will help you defeat the spider much more easily.

How to kill spiders in a Group?

Killing them in a group is quite easy. Ask a brave player to draw the attention of the spiders while others hide from its vision.

Now, the brave player needs to climb on an object that the spiders cannot reach.

Once the spider starts attacking the player, others can easily attack it from a distance as it will not forge an attack on the other players.

