In a tale of miraculous survival, a pet cat lived off eating spiders after getting trapped inside a container. Monty, the 12-year-old feline was reportedly locked inside a container for nearly two months. But, he did not give up and sustained himself by eating spiders and licking condensation off the walls of the container, UK based Metro reported.

According to Metro, tt wall started in July when the feline’s owners Beverly and Paul Chapman could find it. However, they did not panic immediately as Monty had a habit of roaming freely and visiting seven or eight homes in the neighbourhood. The couple finally got concerned after they could find their beloved pet for a few days.

After failing to find him in the local area, the couple took to social media to share appeals and photos of their cat. They also, stuck up posters of Monty in and around their neighbourhood. Speaking to Metro, Beverly said that Monty had the habit of getting into people's cars and lorries and even loved spending time at a local store. Unfortunately, no one was able to share any information in the first few weeks.

After the couple had finally given up on locating their pet, Beverly received a message stating that Monty had been found. Elaborating further, the informer had said that the feline had himself locked in a shipping container that was located just 200 metres away from his home. Soon after he was located, the couple didn't waste any time and reached the spot to finally reunited with only.

Lost two-third of its weight

As per the couple, their feline had lost two-thirds of its body weight due to starving. Elaborating on the inciddent to Metro, hey added it was for Monty’s strong survival instincts that he sustained himself by eating siders inside and licking condensation inside the dark container. A video of the reunion was recently shared on YouTube and is doing rounds of the internet.

