Monty Python Gets Beach Towel Pulled Out Of Stomach In Incredible Video

Sydney vets extracted an entire beach towel from pet snake Monty Python's stomach. The 18-year-old female carpet python was rushed to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital after the family caught her swallowing the kids beach towel for food. A video of the snake’s surgery to remove the towel from her stomach was uploaded on social media. It can be seen in the footage that the vets anesthetized the python. They then took radiographs to detect the location of the morsel the snake had inadvertently swallowed.

The hospital authorities said that it sees all kinds of interesting cases in the hospital, but it was not every day that they witnessed as unusual and extraordinary as the pet snake’s case. It further added that Monty weighed 5 kg when she was brought in and was treated by Dr Olivia Clarke at Avian and Exotics Department at SASH.

Vets grasped the towel using forceps

A flexible endoscope was fixed inside Monty's gastrointestinal tract, which allowed the vets to detect the towel settled inside the snake’s body. Some long forceps were employed to grasp the towel which was installed through the endoscope by the team of doctors. The towel was then carefully pulled out of the gastrointestinal tract with endoscopic assistance. The vets told the media that both Monty and the beach towel survived to witness another day.

The social media users were astonished to watch the video of the snake's surgery. The procedure sparked an outpouring of reactions from the users that said that the vets did a commendable job saving the snake's life. "Wow!!! That's crazy!!!", wrote a user on Instagram. "Just your average weekday", wrote another. "Wow!!! Amazing!!!", exclaimed the third user. The video has garnered 3.2k views on Facebook as it is being widely shared. Read some of the reactions here.

