UK: Pillowcases Full Of Snakes Dumped Outside A Fire Station

In a strange incident, pillowcases filled with snakes are being dumped outside a fire station in the UK, leaving the authorities stunned. According to the reports, 16 snakes were wrapped inside the two pillowcases and were abandoned in a dustbin behind the Farringdon Fire Station in Sunderland, UK on February 15. The incident was quite similar to the incident that occured last week when 13 pythons were delivered to the fire station on February 13.

READ: Kerala Man Unknowingly Rides Bike For 11 Kilometers With A Venomous Snake In Helmet

Pillowcases full of snakes keep getting dumped outside a UK fire station https://t.co/2SBcsLsiVp pic.twitter.com/m37Wc7HyAF — worldarcanium (@worldarcanium1) February 18, 2020

Two pillowcases full of snakes dumped behind bins outside fire station https://t.co/kBwcfyZTCN pic.twitter.com/6mq1H77Ebb — SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) February 14, 2020

15 corn snakes, 1 male python

According to the reports, Heidi Cleaver, Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) inspector, said that the snakes were healthy and found in good condition. He reportedly said that there were 16 snakes which included 15 corn snakes and one male carpet python. He added that it is a matter of concern that someone has nearly 30 or more snakes and decided to abandon them in this cruel way. As per the reports, earlier the snakes were found in the same dustbin which were wrapped with linen printed with Toy Story graffiti. Cleaver was shocked by the way two parcels full of snakes were delivered to the fire station.

READ: Indonesia Markets Continue To Sell Bats And Snakes Despite Government's Warning

RSPCA authorities are currently trying to trace the original owner of the snakes who had abandoned them in such a negligent manner. The spokesperson of RSPCA said snakes aren’t in a position to produce their very own physique warmth so that they depend on their setting to take care of their physique temperature. The royal pythons originate from West Africa which are not acclimatized to the region and they’d require a heated setting with the proper temperature vary to keep wholesome and perform regular behaviour, the spokesperson said.

READ: Tree Frog Survives After Eating Third Most Venomous Snake In The World

READ: UP Cop Praised For Saving 3 Puppies From Snake Infested Well