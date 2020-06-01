Mother Elephant Rescues Its Calf From Drifting Away In River; Watch

Elephants are known to be protective of their families, especially when it comes to their calves. A recent incident, wherein a matriarchal elephant family saved a young member who drifted in a swollen river, has provided testimony to it. A clip of the incident was recently shared on the internet and is now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip shows a family of tuskers crossing a swollen river when a calf drifts apart in the flow of the river. Immediately, his mother comes to rescue, not leaving him even for a second. The mother elephant is then helped by other members of the family who take their position to bring the calf back to safety.

Elephant families are bigger.

The help becomes bigger at times of danger👍



The baby was swept away by the currents of the swollen river. Mum comes to immediate rescue.Matriarch & aunties take position to guide the calf to safety.



The gentle giants & their giant love for the kid pic.twitter.com/LrwHrBkcTW — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 1, 2020

A very united family'

The nearly one-minute-long clip was shared by Susanta Nanda earlier on June 1 who said that in the times of danger, the help became bigger. Since shared the short video has been used over one thousand times and has also garnered a bandwagon of comments.

Baby Elephants knows well that family is NDRF 🌱, TRAINED

So,,,no nervousness,

Family. Umbrella. Protection👍👍🌿 — Sameer Srow. (@SrowSameer) June 1, 2020

Amazing love — Ethiraja Sadaiyandi (@modhakethi) June 1, 2020

Very united family 😍😍 — Sandhya Patel (@Sandhya11425857) June 1, 2020

Lovely 🥰🥰🥰 — Hemant Parida  🇮🇳 (@hemant_parida) June 1, 2020

Last month, a video clip of giant herd of elephants, with their calves hidden in between, crossing a highway in Thailand left everybody stunned. A group of nearly 50 tuskers, adults and calves included, crossed a busy road in Chachoengsao, near Bangkok stopping traffic. However, what left everybody stunned was the way the elders protected their young ones as the majestic animals stomped through their way.

The nearly a minute video clip, which emerged online, shows a large female elephant leading the herd while other members follow. One of the members briefly stops before the whole group vanishes into the jungle on the other end. The onlookers have reportedly stated that the whole incident took place in merely 40 seconds.

