Elephants walking in queue stuns twitter, netizens laud their discipline

A video clip of elephants heading towards a water source in a straight line has left netizens in pleasant surprise. Elephants are usually known to be mischievous, however, the short video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda showed them moving in a straight queue in dry grassland. The short clip has received a variety of comments from netizens who have showered plaudits on elephants for their disciplined behaviour.

'Guess the number'

In the caption, Nanda revealed that the clip was shot in Africa. He added that the herd was big, before asking users to guess the number of tuskers in the herd. The post has received 3.4k views, 406 likes and 69 retweets as for now. Meanwhile, netizens lauded the discipline of the giant tuskers and wished if humans learnt it too.

It’s big...



Elephants in huge numbers heading to water source in a most disciplined manner.



From Africa. Estimate the herd size. pic.twitter.com/A26QLUvoxR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 23, 2020

Big family with discipline — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) April 23, 2020

When will we humans learn this type of disciplin. Reminds me of school day walk in single line.



Just wondering y god created human's coz we r good at messing up everything. — #PKMKB Since 1947😂🤣😂 (@paulSayPKMKB) April 23, 2020

About time too...They must be saying... 'Hey guys freedom at last'...'No humans' ...!!! — Nasreen Malik (@Sheena_blueRose) April 24, 2020

Read: YouTube's First-Ever Video Features A Boy In Close Proximity With Elephants; Watch

Read: Photo Of Elephant Entering A House Breaks Internet, Netizens Ask 'who Is He Looking For?'

In a similar incident, a clip of giant herd of elephants crossing a highway in Thailand left internet astonished. A group of nearly 50 tuskers, adults and calves included, crossed a busy road in Chachoengsao, near Bangkok stopping traffic. The footage that has emerged online shows dozens of people gathering to view the spectacle of the majestic animals stomping through their way.

Nature and animals are recovering their place, a place they should never have lost....look at this big herd of elephants in #Thailand....❤ pic.twitter.com/CxwOl0QXLn — Warriors4Wildlife_SA™🌐Ⓥ🐾 (@AleZ2016) April 15, 2020

Read: Thailand: Herd Of Elephants Crosses Highway, Traffic Stops To Watch The 'amazing Sight'

Read: Kerala: Elephant 'patrols' Streets At Night Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.