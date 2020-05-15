Video: Elephants 'illegally' Cross India-Bangladesh Border, Netizens Amused

Crossing international boundaries illegally is a serious criminal offence. However what if those flouting rules are animals instead of humans. Recently, an incident which left not only commoners but even BSF officials flabbergasted, saw a herd of giant elephants from Bangladesh crossing borderers to enter India. The video has left netizens on internet amused.

The clip that was recently shared on Twitter shows a tusker breaking the gate on the Indo-Bangladesh international border as the herd behind it follows. In the short clip, a security official watching over the scenario could be heard speaking over a Walkie Talkie to his colleague informing him about the situation. The clip ends with the official instructing others to stop the elephants but the animals have already entered Indian territory by then.

Only 'illegal for humans'

The little over a minute clip has received over 4.4.k views and 257 likes. The post has also left netizens dishing out a variety of comments. While many have shown concern towards the tuskers, many have asked for the giants to be given Indian citizenship. Many others have lauded the nonchalant nature of the giants.

The only illegal thing there is the border fence passing through their home. — विनय नवले (@vinay_navale) May 14, 2020

These types of illegals are way better than the human ones. — Sandeep Singh (@Captsandeep2) May 14, 2020

Illegal for humans. Rest of nature doesn't give a damn to these. — Vṛtraghna (@vrtraghna) May 14, 2020

What a fantastic clip.....

Thanks BSF 🇮🇳👏👏👏#BSF — Ashwani Sharma (@Ashwani27570311) May 14, 2020

